Good morning. Thank you for tolerating our week off last week. Reminder that Flow State T-shirts are available here (use code JUNE for $5 off).

Today we’re listening to Kazuma Okabayashi, an ambient/drone producer from Tokyo. Okabayashi is a leather craftsman who started making instrumental synth and guitar music in 2017. His music immerses you in a meditative soundscape that’s brilliant for focus or introspection. We’re playing his three latest LPs: Great Blue and Arcadia from this year and Liberation from 2019. They create what this newsletter is always after: an atmosphere of profundity.

Great Blue - Kazuma Okabayashi (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Arcadia - Kazuma Okabayashi (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Liberation - Kazuma Okabayashi (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

We wish you a great start to your week.