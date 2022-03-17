Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kalyani Roy, an Indian sitar player. She learned to play the sitar at age eight and became one of the most renowned players of the instrument in her time. Her virtuosic playing consists of running riffs, fast picking, and twangy bends. We’re starting off with her 1977 record, Sitar & Piano, a transfixing collaboration with pianist V. Balsara that also features tabla. Next is her album Sitar, released in 2003, which zooms in on her sitar playing. If you enjoy Roy’s music, last year Phonica Records put out a two-volume vinyl edition of her legendary live performances in Japan in 1974.

Sitar & Piano - Kalyani Roy & V. Balsara (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Sitar - Kalyani Roy (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.