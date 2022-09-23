Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Kaito, an electronic music producer from Tokyo. Kaito’s name comes from a term that means “the one that is able to explain the universe.” Kaito makes music that explores the capabilities of modern synthesizers. Special Love, from 2003, used the sounds of then-emergent house and techno and removed the drums, distilling the ambience of that era’s club stuff. We’re also playing Special Life, his 2006 record that adds back the percussion the previous record eschewed.

Special Love - Kaito (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Special Life - Kaito (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.