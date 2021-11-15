Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jon Hopkins, an English electronic music producer. Hopkins studied classical piano in his teens and was heavily influenced by composers such as Ravel and Stravinsky. On Friday he released his sixth record, Music for Psychedelic Therapy, which combines scintillating synths, piano, and field recordings from an Ecuadorian cave. His most personal record yet, it’s a continuous moving score for focus, self-reflection, understanding, or whatever you want really. We’re also playing Hopkins’ 2001 debut record, Opalescent, which is more upbeat if you need that today.

Music for Psychedelic Therapy - Jon Hopkins (60m, Ram Dass vocals on the last track)

Opalescent - Jon Hopkins (60m, no vocals)

Have a really nice Monday.