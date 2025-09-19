It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to John Tejada, an Austrian-born electronic music composer based in Los Angeles. We’ve featured his music twice before. He was born in 1974, and in the early ‘80s his family moved to LA, where he started playing the drums, turntables, and then samplers and synths. He’s been putting out music for about 30 years, with a focus on techno and deep house. His latest record, The Watchline, came out earlier this month. Its tracks play emotive chords over subdued breakbeats and distorted drums. We’re also revisiting his 2011 LP, Parabolas, which Tejada has said is the best place to start with his discography.

The Watchline - John Tejada (50m, momentary vocals on tracks 6 and 9)

Parabolas - John Tejada (60m, no vocals)

Have a fantastic weekend.