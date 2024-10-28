Good morning.

Today we’re listening to øjeRum, a Danish musician and collage artist based in Copenhagen. The name øjeRum was picked by a random name generator. In his artwork and music, he embraces chance and eclectic assembly. “I think one could view all art and artistic creation as a sort of collage,” he told The Journal. “No matter the medium it can be seen as a matter of putting together objects, words, colors or sounds to create an expression.” We’re playing two of the 18 LPs øjeRum has released on streaming services since 2015. Cut Paper Flowers from this past June reflects the influences of Harold Budd and Brian Eno (he’s cited The Pearl as a significant inspiration). Forgotten Works from 2019 is similarly spare, wistful, and entrancing.

Cut Paper Flowers - øjeRum (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Forgotten Works - øjeRum (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.