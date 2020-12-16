Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Harold Budd again, because without him Flow State might not exist. Budd, a seminal ambient and new age composer, died last week at 84 of complications from COVID-19. On Monday we featured several of his early albums from the ‘80s. Today we’re featuring some of his later work, which marked a return to form – specifically to his signature “soft pedal” piano. 2003’s La Bella Vista is a series of solo piano performances, which Budd spontaneously played on a Steinway at producer Daniel Lanois house. For the first five tracks, Budd was unaware he was being recorded. The Room, from 2000, floors the sustain pedal, mixes in some synths, and ventures into darker, mysterious places.

La Bella Vista - Harold Budd (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Room - Harold Budd (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Wednesday.