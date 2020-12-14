Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Harold Budd, a composer from California. Budd, whose solo work and collaborations with Brian Eno and the Cocteau Twins are seminal ambient/new age works, died last week from complications of COVID-19. He was 84. Since his very first published recording – 1970’s “The Oak of The Golden Dreams” – Budd was a pioneer of ambient music. We’re first playing his beautiful 1986 collaboration with Brian Eno, The Pearl, which features Budd’s own “soft pedal” piano playing. Next is Budd’s 1986 album, Lovely Thunder, whose vast atmospheres resemble modern-day film scores. Last we’re playing 1984’s Abandoned Cities, whose two 20-minute drone elegies are surreally relevant for those under lockdown. Rest in peace, Harold.

The Pearl - Harold Budd & Brian Eno (40m, no vocals)

Lovely Thunder - Harold Budd (50m, no vocals)

Abandoned Cities - Harold Budd (40m, no vocals)

