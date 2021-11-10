Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hania Rani & Dobrawa Czocher, Polish composers who play piano and cello respectively. We previously recommended Hania’s solo piano records, but we’re focused today on Rani and Czocher’s recent release on Deutsche Grammophon, Inner Symphonies. Thanks to Matt for the recommendation. This record blends heartfelt piano with a cinematic orchestra, elevating Rani’s intimate compositions to a higher plane. Just listen to the beautiful pairing of the Radiohead-esque “Malasana” and the euphoric “Dunkel.” We’re also re-upping Rani’s brilliant solo piano album Esja, which was her 2019 debut LP.

Inner Symphonies - Hania Rani & Dobrawa Czocher (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Esja - Hania Rani (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.