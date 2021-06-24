Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Hania Rani, a Polish composer, pianist, and producer. Thanks to Lalai and Matt for the recommendation. Rani was one of the artists recommended by multiple people on Tuesday’s open thread. Her 2019 debut LP, Esja, is a tour de force of felt piano, with pulsations and arpeggios that build dramatically while cultivating a flow state. 2020’s Home does something similar, but with vocals. On Music for Film and Theatre, which came out in April, Rani plays gentle piano over string and synth backdrop, which makes the compositions feel cinematic.

Esja - Hania Rani (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Music for Film and Theatre - Hania Rani (40m, tonal vocals on tracks 3 and 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Home - Hania Rani (40m, bunch of vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.