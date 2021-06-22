Flow State

Matt Burman
Jun 22, 2021Liked by Flow State

Have you had a listen to Craven Faults yet? Beautiful pure minimalist systems music, probably modular synth sounds, kind of site responsive to real and imagined rugged rural and post industrial places across Yorkshire in the North of England. I don’t know if anyone knows who Craven Faults which ends to their enigmatic charm https://open.spotify.com/artist/3pAxHOmaTLiUnC9WoXdsyN?si=-kRW2jeARUOY8V-dcxIQ_Q&dl_branch=1

Matt Rutherford
Matt’s Substack
Jun 22, 2021

Fantastic review of this album here - https://vinylvinylvinyl.ie/blogs/news/vinyl-thoughts-001-craven-faults

James Mitchell
If You Can Make It Here
Jun 23, 2021Liked by Flow State

For work, one long piece is more cohesive than even the best album. So it’s got to be the hour-long Thursday Afternoon by Brian Eno.

author
Flow State
Jun 23, 2021Author

This is our favorite ambient piece of all time

Zach
Angus Ellert
Jun 22, 2021Liked by Flow State

Max Richter – Sleep

Emily A. Sprague – Hill, Flower, Fog

Eluvium – Shuffle Drones (this is my go-to, never-fail work music)

Zach
Angus Ellert
Jun 22, 2021

Sleep: https://open.spotify.com/album/1ZM8WtR1Z629k41Rh2bt02?si=LM0JV4j9TOSXTkry8upW0A&dl_branch=1

Hill, Flower, Fog: https://open.spotify.com/album/10EwNjCiM00eAUh3sjfXRu?si=8eXRtTwIQlGbeKoasvnXxg&dl_branch=1

Shuffle Drones: https://open.spotify.com/album/4tPXgZLAm906BUXtCwCkpX?si=cX2d-xPoTVauLDGY4YcS1Q&dl_branch=1

Fabiano
Jul 6, 2021Liked by Flow State

Todd Terje's "It's album Time" is one of my all time favourites! I like how it's energy ebbs and flows and explodes in some points and I always find myself happily chugging along

Robin O
Jun 22, 2021

I find the modern classical pieces by Ludovico Einaudi to be perfect focus music for work and study — they sound terrific but don’t require active listening

MS
Kabal
Jun 22, 2021

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7Cg2ZlLbpFbfWMwtH9Jdud?si=cdd2cfbc34144ae0

Chris Erickson
Jun 22, 2021

Hildegard of Bingen (A Flow State first: a playlist for a canonized Saint)

https://open.spotify.com/album/5tfWdcwTjMMVQkDhbeIcBc?si=pFo8TbyGRxib3t9knZjFfQ&dl_branch=1

https://open.spotify.com/album/5ebL9i3WYsFc6V5BpS9V2i?si=xHyFBiuySx6Ob3Go-0OaFg&dl_branch=1

https://open.spotify.com/album/36hQa5LNyQV6jWRbQWtWkc?si=oFXl39UkSAeo9kPD-fS0Iw&dl_branch=1

https://open.spotify.com/album/0pJFveb1F6DqIfUbYy9BTt?si=0Aw8utqmRrKaqhsGKzTqoA&dl_branch=1

James Mitchell
If You Can Make It Here
Jun 23, 2021

Also just a very very cool person

David Tran
David Weekly
Jun 22, 2021

Ryuichi Sakamoto! First heard his "Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence" sampled on Mike Posner's "Slow it Down" and been hooked ever since: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4PkErX0Wrg1houLqEz0Qa0?si=4f3c272af675412a

Jim
Jun 22, 2021

Bicep

Semolina
Jun 22, 2021

Nicola Cruz

Tyler Morse
Jun 22, 2021

I've been working to a playlist of albums of Indian music. This is one of my favorites:

https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_lnxE8pfib7wXuGGg3OzUmRDDq_oEwy9Y4&feature=share

Enchantment Compilation 2, by Karunesh (I know, such a compelling album title).

I had the privilege of traveling to India on a work trip two years ago, and during the one afternoon off we had, I hired a driver, and asked him to take me somewhere I could buy traditional music. He took me to a music store with some wonderfully knowledgeable people who hooked me up with 13 albums, almost all of which I adore. This one is great for working to, as there are no lyrics, but also great for active listening too.

Alex B
Jun 22, 2021

Tycho. Always Tycho, been working with that in the background for years. And Jóhann Jóhannsson, particularly Orphée

John Burke
Jun 22, 2021

Havana Swim Club - https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxn5hjlFRr9tktNPc4a-nfrWCnokG0kNa

Dan Koch
Religion On the Mind
Jun 22, 2021

I was going to leave my own comment but this is it for me too! Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/album/2LtRhVkyHX8QXbc3VYsqmD?si=KCc3yH_mR6yow0r67vgXyA&dl_branch=1

Creighton Vance
Jun 22, 2021

Takes a deep breath, looks around, whispers....you ever just loop the track You Know You Know by Mahavishnu Orchestra?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9aH-bf3F3k

barred monks
Jun 22, 2021

Masayoshi Fujita: Bird Ambience https://open.spotify.com/album/0Hb2ZHVdAcxal70BtzHOXL https://masayoshifujita.bandcamp.com/album/bird-ambience

se71
Jun 22, 2021

Tales from the Loop (Soundtrack) by Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan. Endlessly repeatable.

Neil
Jun 22, 2021

Joan Armatrading‘s eponymously titled album from 1976.

Matt Rutherford
Matt’s Substack
Jun 22, 2021

Hania Rani - Music for Film and Theatre

Ethan D
Jun 22, 2021

Nils Frahm - Music for the Motion Picture Victoria. I love working while listening to movie scores. If you listen closely, you can feel a story being told.

Flow State
Jun 22, 2021Author

This is one of our go-tos

Paulo
Jun 22, 2021

Finishing up my master's thesis and Floating Points is my go-to.

Expand full comment
Raísa Boing
Jun 22, 2021

Nicholas Britell - Succession OST (aka the best soundtrack ever)

Expand full comment
Zenon Sommers
Zenon’s Substack
Jun 22, 2021

Edmund Welles is the world's only bass clarinet quartet. I like their album Imagination Lost, which only has one song with vocals. The rest of their music is entirely instrumental.

sanket
Jun 22, 2021

Recommending 'HOAX' - an indie-pop band from USA.

"Hoax have had an unusual amount of attention for an abrasive hardcore band but their debut full-length cuts through the noise. The music is appropriately punishing but the sound is suprisingly varied, and the record's themes range from the highly political to the deeply personal." - Pitchfork

https://open.spotify.com/track/5HQEPZj6FdRkF0igKgzLDB?si=8dc2f2d5449049ef

Gireesh
Jun 22, 2021

Max Cooper - Perpetual Motion

Expand full comment
Massimo
Jun 22, 2021

Biosphere. Instant concentration as soon as I recognize the sound.

Jenst
Jun 22, 2021

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes *** What kinda music

Expand full comment
Trevor Ewen
Jun 22, 2021

If These Trees Could Talk - Red Forest (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/If_These_Trees_Could_Talk) has been a constant for my high-productivity times. Instrumental metal. Very technical, not abrasive.

Tyler
Jun 22, 2021

desert sand feels warm at night: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzc4IN14MYU

Expand full comment
Monica Roman
Thoughts I've Been Thinking
Jun 22, 2021

The Lost Works of Biba Dupont: https://open.spotify.com/album/43UZXjstrwgiXtMYMfTING?si=hknyid61Q-GxCXuMf06gXw&dl_branch=1

Andrew Tsao
Andrew’s Newsletter
Jun 22, 2021

Kiasmos's debut album:

https://open.spotify.com/album/7pBDu7nc2KaMsh0SfZMc2d?si=PLaWbYNzQ0KxtfswHMiPVA&dl_branch=1

It's perfect for late-night, deep flow state sessions!

Kimberly Hays de Muga
Jun 22, 2021

Ludovico Einaudi's "Cinema" came out at the beginning of June, and I've been starring in my own well-soundtracked movie ever since. There's enough variety to keep me alert and working without being overwhelmed. Especially good for that power stance at the standing desk.

Jared Harlow
Jun 22, 2021

Yo-Yo Ma Plays Ennio Morricone. Sublime. https://open.spotify.com/album/6MRwmvbeOILb8LnrJcHv5W

Expand full comment
Gabriel Machado
Jun 22, 2021

For something more upbeat, Perturbator (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Vsf3zYppP4)

Expand full comment
Gabriel Machado
Jun 22, 2021

Kalaido - Moonlit Tales album (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IAtLdlZDho)

Expand full comment
Amélie MZ
Jun 22, 2021

Big fan of Japanese Breakfast (atmospheric with lyrics - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7MoIc5s9KXolCBH1fy9kkw?si=e1WrgPKbR-y6zS192r0AyQ&dl_branch=1) and The Tikiyaki Ochestra (no lyrics, chill vibes, some spoken word in intro/outro tracks - https://open.spotify.com/artist/7kJPKUUnHCennOOEBxjidx?si=46CxzUkiRDGq13yYOgpXEg&dl_branch=1)

David Houghton
Jun 22, 2021

I'm loving Francis Bebey. Super Jungle is an avant-synth call-and-response that drifts over funky bass and woodpecker percussion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBYB723DsAY

Luc Archambault
Jun 22, 2021

Charlotte Cardin, Young singer from Montreal.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1G0YV9WooUBjrwDq0Q7EFK

Expand full comment
Matthew McDonald
Jun 22, 2021

Toe — The book about my idle plot on a vague anxiety.

Expand full comment
Isabela Durão
Jun 22, 2021

the quarantine-made album Apartment Jazz by brazillian psychedelic group Jupiter Apple

Expand full comment
Abel B
Jun 22, 2021

Just sent this recommendation yesterday via email, I hope you like it as well:

Hexsystem is the music alias of Justin Tomchuk, who has also gained cult following for his animation work under the alias of u m a m i. His web series ‘Interface’, from which he’s also the soundtrack composer, is a raw, gloomy and surreal story with a dark sense of humor and touches for cyberpunk. These elements are also present in his ambiental music works.

Interface Original Soundtrack Vol.1 - https://open.spotify.com/album/1h1YvwUSs6jzFkz7trP1Mm?si=eL1ZEWMNSzmwnKMfWzQ_7A&dl_branch=1

Solutions EP - https://open.spotify.com/album/2EGQrhr4o23mpf3BOujLFk?si=f_3M9EQ2TPi-Uyk7bKdW9Q&dl_branch=1

Problems EP - https://open.spotify.com/album/7zAdvXCmLxeq3x8D7udsuj?si=97f29a238fe4453a

Sam
Jun 22, 2021

Ireland's finest, Enya 💎 https://open.spotify.com/track/6qNQcYitWE3mY2WDaTv6Kc?si=857012bea32c4e34

Christian Lindharth
Jun 22, 2021

Amadou and Miriam. Great couple from Mali who makes awesome music with western instruments like electric guitar and some nice beats. Can highly recommend songs like Sabali and Mon Cheri.

Greg B
Jun 22, 2021

The album Building by Alex Bright. A good upbeat electronic album with just a little piano. Keeps you engaged and ready to take on the day.

Expand full comment
Martin
Jun 22, 2021

Analog session with Alexander Robotnick and Ludus Pinsky has an incredible drive, but does not take away your concentration. Played on analog modular synthesizers.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7lWWmp42iN1ZMsLFiF7h9N?si=XWyUTHEcSrKddn1MUx4h0Q&dl_branch=1

doll
Jun 22, 2021

Nat Bartsch's new album, Hope. Strings, piano, electronics. Dreamy and ethereal.

Expand full comment
Lawrence Walker
Jun 22, 2021

Hiss Golden Messenger - whole back catalogue - he has a new album our Friday which is tipped to be the best yet - get on it people

Expand full comment
Sanne Holm
Jun 22, 2021

I'm listening to Boom Clap Bachelors, recommended to my by my 16 year old son :) https://music.apple.com/us/album/kort-f%C3%B8r-dine-l%C3%A6ber/272284262

Expand full comment
Firdos
Jun 22, 2021

Sachi Kobayashi

Expand full comment
Atsushi
日記とエッセイのはざま
Jun 22, 2021

"Kagayaki" by Masakatsu Takagi

Expand full comment
Gabriel Scott
Jun 22, 2021

I Won’t Be Home by Nebel Lang and Wombs by Jordan Christoff

Expand full comment
