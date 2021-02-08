Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Halftribe, the moniker of Northern Irish producer Ryan Bissett. We first recommended Halftribe two Octobers ago. His tracks blend warm ambient textures with field recordings, creating a whole scene around the listener. First we’re playing one of his three 2020 releases, Cloud Dreaming and Shadows. Then we’re revisiting 2017’s Daydreams in Low Fidelity, whose title is an apt description of Halftribe’s synesthetic creations.

Cloud Dreaming and Shadows - Halftribe (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Daydreams in Low Fidelity - Halftribe (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good start to your week.