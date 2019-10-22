Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Halftribe, the moniker of Northern Irish producer Ryan Bissett. Haltribe’s music is ambient and downtempo, often incorporating field recordings. We’re playing the three LPs he’s released over the past three years. Their tracks are soft meditations with a lofi patina. They’re free of human vocals (but not of birds’) and perfect for working.

For the Summer, Or Forever by Halftribe (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Backwater Revisited by Halftribe (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Daydreams in Low Fidelity by Halftribe (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Happy Tuesday.

🐦 🐦 🐦