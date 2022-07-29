Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Glenn Underground, a house producer and DJ from Chicago. Born in 1971, he came up in Chicago as house music was being forged from disco and jazz influences by the likes of Larry Heard and Ron Hardy. We’re playing a couple of Glenn’s early records. Atmosfear from 1996 plays mostly mellow deep house and includes our favorites “Colouration” and “Sound Struck.” The Jerusalem EP’s from 1997 layers some jazz instrumentation and acid house synths over the seven chord-heavy dance tracks.

Atmosfear - Glenn Underground (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Jerusalem EP’s - Glenn Underground (70m, no vocals except the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.