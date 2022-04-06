Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Georgia Kelly, a harpist and composer based in Sonoma, California. At high school in Big Sur in the 1960s, she began classical harp training and started composing. She was influenced by the Bay Area scene and would perform at the Esalen institute. Her 1978 self-released record, Seapeace, is a collection of entrancing harp instrumentals with some strings. We’re also playing Gardens of the Sun from 1993 on which Kelly is joined by several other instrumentalists. We discovered Kelly’s music via a recent NTS Mix that’s worth checking out.

Seapeace - Georgia Kelly (40m, no vocals)

Gardens of the Sun - Georgia Kelly (50m, no vocals)

Have a really nice Wednesday.