Good morning.

Today we’re listening to GAS, a German electronic producer based in Cologne. We first featured him back in 2019. In the ‘90s he and his brother helped form the minimal techno movement in Germany. Then in the late ‘90s he decelerated into the mellow, meditative GAS project. First we’re playing Pop, from 2000, a scintillating, richly textured ambient album. We’re also playing his new record, Der Lange Marsch, which came out last year and has a similarly rich texture, but it strikes a tone of despair.

Pop - GAS (70m, no vocals)

Der Lange Marsch - GAS (70m, no vocals)

Have a great start to your week.