Today we’re listening to GAS, the ambient project from German artist Wolfgang Voigt. Voigt started out producing club/techno tracks, but by the mid-’90s wanted to swerve from its harder-faster trajectory. He created GAS to fuse the tranquil memories of childhood trips to the forest outside his hometown, Cologne, with the stimulation of the club. On GAS records, the club is represented by 4/4 drum patterns and, if you listen closely, pop and disco samples that are dramatically slowed and distorted. 2000’s Pop, which put Voigt on the map, is an ambient masterwork. 2017’s Narkopop is the same, albeit darker in tone and key.

Pop by GAS (70m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / YouTube / Tidal

Narkopop by GAS (150m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

