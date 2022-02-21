Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Fumio Miyashita, a Japanese keyboardist and composer. We first recommended him back in 2020. After playing keyboards in prog rock bands in the ‘70s, Miyashita set off on a solo career, creating soft, textural music meant for healing and meditation. We’re playing two of his records from 1989: White Morning and Meisou. Each record consists of a pair of mesmerizing, 25-minute recordings with minimalist synth lines and acoustic sounds.

White Morning - Fumio Miyashita (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Meisou - Fumio Miyashita (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great start to your week.