Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Fumio Miyashita, a Japanese electronic composer. Born in 1949, Miyashita co-founded a psychedelic prog rock band called Far Out and then in the ‘80s shifted to solo, longform synth recordings meant to put the listener at ease. These days we would call this ambient music. Miyashita released a number of albums on cassette tape in the 1980s. Over the past year, Brooklyn label Personal Affair reissued two of these cassettes in a “Sounds of the Universe” series. Silent Echo and Wave contain profound and interesting compositions that inspire focus. Since their initial release, they’ve inspired generations of ambient and New Age artists around the world.

Silent Echo Sounds of the Universe by Fumio Miyashita (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Wave Sounds of the Universe by Fumio Miyashita (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

If you have any thoughts on Flow State, or if you want to recommend us some good focus music, reply to this email.

Enjoy your Wednesday.