Today we’re listening to Forest Management, an ambient project from Chicago-based composer John Daniel. He takes a cinematic approach to music, citing filmmakers like John Cassavetes and Sophia Coppola as influences. His newest album, Palm Life, which came out this past Friday, consists of rich textures whose sonic specifics conjure up abstract scenes. But first we’re playing After Dark, his 2019 LP, which renders Claude Debussy’s orchestral composition La Mer as 13 ambient pieces.

After Dark - Forest Management (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Palm Life - Forest Management (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

