Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re again listening to Foans, the electronic music project from Colorado-based Andrew Dahabrah. He’s put out seven records, three of which came out on the LA-based label 100% Silk. We’re starting with Gateway, released just couple weeks ago, a therapeutic club record that Dahabrah made in the wake of a family tragedy. We’re also playing his 2016 release on 100% Silk, Frontier, which reflects lofi house, two-step, and drum ‘n’ bass influences.

Gateway - Foans (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Frontier - Foans (40m, track 6 has a vocal sample)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Friday and enjoy your weekend.