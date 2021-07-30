Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Foans, a Denver-based house music producer. From his rocky mountain perch, he produces tracks meant to evoke “thin air, cold roads, icy peaks, oxygen deprivation.” His frosty, lofi tracks seem to take cues from artists like DJ Boring and DJ Seinfeld. His 2016 album, Frontier, is a solid collection of steady, richly textured dance tracks that nonetheless sound headphone-first. We’re also playing his 2015 debut LP, Schema, whose raw productions use more experimental structures and sometimes shed the beat grid entirely.

Frontier - Foans (40m, track 6 has a vocal sample)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Schema - Foans (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really excellent weekend.