Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Fango, an electronic musician and DJ from Venice, Italy. He was given the name Fango (Italian for “mud”) while studying chemistry at university, because his punk attitude reminded students of the foul mud from Venice’s industrial port that they had to analyze. In his music, he fuses “rock, disco, and psychedelic influences” with synthesizers and four-on-the-floor drum patterns, reminiscent of Soulwax. His 2018 LP, GEA, shows this style well. We’re also including an hour-long mix he recorded for Permanent Vacation a few months ago.

GEA - Fango (40m, no vocals but a wild trumpet on track 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Radio On Vacation With Fango - Fango (60m, some vocals but not many)

SoundCloud

Have a really good weekend.