Today we’re listening to Eydís Evensen, an Icelandic pianist and composer. Evensen grew up in Blönduós, a small town in northern Iceland of about 800 people. Her debut LP, Bylur (Icelandic for “snowstorm”), features autobiographically inspired pieces she composed over the previous two decades. One piece dates back to when she was seven years old. Her delicate piano is at the center of the album, occasionally accompanied by strings. We’re also playing her new EP, Frost, which came out in April.

Bylur - Eydís Evensen (40m, vocals on track 11)

Frost - Eydís Evensen (20m, no vocals)

