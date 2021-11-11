Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Enya, an Irish keyboardist, composer, and singer. Enya Brennan grew up in County Donegal, Ireland, and got her musical start playing keyboard in her family’s folk band. Her first couple solo records were soundtracks, but her breakout was 1988’s Watermark. Somehow Enya had secured a record deal with Warner that gave her lots of creative control, allowing her to channel her Celtic influences into an ambient record. The result was a massive hit, led by “Orinoco Flow,” and eventually made Enya one of the best-selling musicians ever. We’re also playing her 1995 album, Memory of Trees. Last year Pitchfork said, “Enya is everywhere.” Today she is here with us.

Watermark - Enya (40m, some Enya vocals)

Memory of Trees - Enya (40m, some Enya vocals)

