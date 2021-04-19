Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Éliane Radigue, an electronic music composer from Paris. We first recommended her music last June. We’re re-upping her Trilogie de la Mort, which uses synthesizers to explore music’s connection to consciousness. It’s inspired by Radigue’s study of the Tibetan Book of the Dead and meditation practice, among other things. The trilogy consists of three pieces, each of which is around an hour long.

Trilogie de la Mort - Éliane Radigue (170m, no vocals)

