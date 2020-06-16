Good morning. We have a recommendation instead of our usual Tuesday subscriber mix (we’ll be back next week).

Today we’re listening to Éliane Radigue, a French electronic music composer. She grew up in Paris and was inspired early on by musique concrète and the New York minimalist scene. She was an early adopter of synthesizers, and much of her work reflected her deep study of Tibetan Buddhism. Radigue’s 1993 opus, Trilogie de la Mort, uses sound to explore consciousness. It’s great for focus and for meditation. Sadly, not many of her albums are on streaming services at the moment, though we hear several reissues are in the works…

Trilogie de la Mort by Éliane Radigue (250m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

