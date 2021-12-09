Good morning.

Today we’re listening to desert sand feels warm at night, a UK electronic producer. Thanks to Tyler for the recommendation. desert… is a prolific producer of slushwave music, having released at least a dozen records since 2019. Slushwave is a descendant of vaporwave, but desert doesn’t use samples; instead he takes his own original material and processes it through many layers of effects. We’re playing his 80-minute album from earlier this year, New World Disciples, as well as バビロンの空中庭園 下, an ambient album from 2019.

New World Disciples - desert sand feels warm at night (80m, a couple vocal samples processed to blend into the music)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

バビロンの空中庭園 下 - desert sand feels warm at night (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp

Have a really nice Thursday.