desert sand feels warm at night
Good morning.
Today we’re listening to desert sand feels warm at night, a UK electronic producer. Thanks to Tyler for the recommendation. desert… is a prolific producer of slushwave1 music, having released at least a dozen records since 2019. Slushwave is a descendant of vaporwave, but desert doesn’t use samples; instead he takes his own original material and processes it through many layers of effects. We’re playing his 80-minute album from earlier this year, New World Disciples, as well as バビロンの空中庭園 下, an ambient album from 2019.
New World Disciples - desert sand feels warm at night (80m, a couple vocal samples processed to blend into the music)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
バビロンの空中庭園 下 - desert sand feels warm at night (40m, no vocals)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp
Have a really nice Thursday.
A top result for “slushwave” on Google is a Reddit post called “Can someone explain to me what is slushwave?.” The top comment, from Lugia909, clarifies:
“Slushwave is what you get when you grab all of your effects VSTs and jam 'em together on one track. Or thereabouts. But more accurately, the style involves turning your track into a slowly-swirling wash of phased and reverbed sound. In a sense, it's what would be called ‘overprocessing’ in the mainstream industry. Or at least, it was until things like ‘Kid A’ came out around 2000, upping the ante on how far you could theoretically go with dropping processing into your mix.”