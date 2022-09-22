Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Delicate Steve, a guitarist and composer from New Jersey. Thanks to Aquarium Drunkard for the tip. As a session player, Steve has accompanied musicians like Paul Simon, Mac DeMarco, and Tame Impala. His solo records are full of catchy, lighthearted instrumentals. After Hours, his latest LP out this past July, features collaborators Shahzad Ismaily on bass and Mauro Refosco on drums. We’re also playing his second LP, 2012’s Positive Force, a more maximalist record that may sound familiar to die-hard Ye fans.

After Hours - Delicate Steve (30m, no vocals basically)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Positive Force - Delicate Steve (40m, light vocals on a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.