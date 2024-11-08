It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Last week, Shawn Reynaldo wrote:

With Resident Advisor declaring dub techno to be one of summer 2024’s hottest trends and seemingly every music journalist on the planet shoehorning Huerco S. mentions into their reviews any time a track includes even the smallest bit of vaporous fuzz, it’s only a matter of time before the most annoying people you know start waxing poetic about Basic Channel, GAS, Deepchord and a supposed dub techno “revival.”

Today we’re listening to and waxing poetic about Deepchord, a project from American electronic music producer Rod Modell. Born in Detroit in 1969, Modell started the Deepchord project with Mike Schommer in the mid-’90s, influenced by fellow Eastern Market residents Juan Atkins, Derrick May, and Kevin Saunderson. We’re playing Auratones from 2017 and Hash-Bar Loops from 2011, whose swirling low synths, bare-minimal percussion, steady staccato bass, and vaporous fuzz epitomize dub techno.

Auratones - Deepchord (81m, no vocals)

Hash-Bar Loops - Deepchord (79m, no vocals)

Have a great weekend.