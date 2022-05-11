Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Dedekind Cut, an ambient/experimental music project from the Sacramento-born and -raised Fred Warmsley. Originally producing tracks under the name Lee Bannon, Warmsley jettisoned the moniker in 2015, saying it had “reached its limits.” His new act, Dedekind Cut, would be influenced by artists like Steve Reich, Laurie Anderson, and Juliana Huxtable. Dedekind Cut’s breakout work was the 2016 LP $uccessor, but today we’re playing two lesser known but equally deserving records. Tahoe, from 2018, is mostly soothing ambient, with a couple tracks veering into Warp Records-like experimentalism. American Zen, the 2016 EP, shows his minimalist influences and has an accurate title.

Tahoe - Dedekind Cut (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

American Zen - Dedekind Cut (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.