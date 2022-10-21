Good morning.
It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Daphni, a Canadian electronic music producer and DJ from Ontario. Daphni, who also records as Caribou, obtained a PhD in maths at Imperial College London in 2005, the same year he released his first Caribou record, The Milk of Human Kindness.1 Since 2012, he’s released sample-driven dance music under the name Daphni, beginning with that year’s Jiaolong. We’re playing that as well as his latest record, Cherry, which just came out a couple weeks ago.
Cherry - Daphni (50m, some vocal samples)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Jiaolong - Daphni (50m, some vocal samples)
Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal
Have a really nice weekend.
Usually love your picks, but not feeling this guy’s music. 🤷🏼♀️