Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Daphni, a Canadian electronic music producer and DJ from Ontario. Daphni, who also records as Caribou, obtained a PhD in maths at Imperial College London in 2005, the same year he released his first Caribou record, The Milk of Human Kindness. Since 2012, he’s released sample-driven dance music under the name Daphni, beginning with that year’s Jiaolong. We’re playing that as well as his latest record, Cherry, which just came out a couple weeks ago.

Cherry - Daphni (50m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Jiaolong - Daphni (50m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.