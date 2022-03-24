Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Dabin Ryu, a jazz pianist and bandleader from Seoul. Ryu began playing piano at age 3, originally playing classical and then gravitating toward jazz. Since studying jazz at Berklee College of Music and Manhattan School of Music, she’s toured with her quintet globally. Her debut LP, Wall, from 2021 was entirely composed, arranged, and produced by Ryu, who’s accompanied by saxophone, guitar, drums, and bass across the ten pieces. The record showcases her range and virtuosity – don’t miss “Taxi Driver.”

Wall - Dabin Ryu (50m, vocals on track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.