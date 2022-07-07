Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Cosmic Jokers, a German krautrock band active in the early ‘70s. The supergroup consisted of members of bands Ash Ra Tempel and Wallenstein, including synth pioneer Klaus Schulze. The Cosmic Jokers performed sets at “acid parties” at a studio in Stommeln, sets which were recorded and later released on five records across 1974. We’re playing Galactic Joke first, followed by Galactic Supermarket. These records comprise long space rock tracks, unstructured jams with a bunch of echo and reverb. If you’re curious to learn more about krautrock, check out Shfl’s excellent guide to the genre.

Galactic Joke - Cosmic Jokers (40m, no vocals)

Galactic Supermarket - Cosmic Jokers (40m, occasional vocals)

Have a really nice Thursday.