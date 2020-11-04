Good morning.

Yesterday we asked Flow State readers what albums, artists, and songs they’re listening to to get their mind right. Today we’re sharing five of the most upvoted recommendations.

Erica: Music For Silence by Nick Murphy (60m, vocals on track 3) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Matthew: Selected Ambient Works Volume II by Aphex Twin (160m, some vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Karan: Moon Safari by Air, specifically “La Femme D’Argent” (40m, vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Tyler: Lys by Christian Löffler (50m, some vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Bella: Alice Coltrane’s Ashram Tapes (40m, vocals) Web

Have the best Wednesday you can have.

❤️ ❤️ ❤️