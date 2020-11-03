Flow State

78 Comments
Erica Johnson
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Nick Murphy’s Music For Silence has been a near constant companion during my working hours this week. It’s a gentle way to start the morning, or end an evening, too. https://open.spotify.com/album/7AXKcgHTZPExGsbK7QFXO7?si=7owFuRLFQzmS0saL9e6cxA

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
sephel
Nov 3, 2020

This is lovely. Thanks for rec.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike
Nov 3, 2020

Agree and agree. This has been in steady daytime rotation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew Sayles
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Aphex Twin’s Selected Ambient Works Volume II

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bella Gladman
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Alice Coltrane's Ashram Tapes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
karan
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

La Femme De Argent by Air

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Flow State
Nov 3, 2020Author

Never fails

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
tyler
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Christian Löffler - euphoric and melancholic by turns, but in either case it offers a needed slowing-down of the brain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniela
Daniela's very irregular newsle…
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Musas from Natalia Lafourcade (https://open.spotify.com/album/7JbbUP152jaRbhQ7CJ1DOy?si=qq8CRKatQOKmu6ScaG1twA) -- Yet it's a singing album, she is creating music that is soft, easy to listen to, and more importantly coming out of the traditional latin folk music (which is not regueatton). Listening to her always calms me down when I am feeling like a lock down 😅

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Nico
Nov 3, 2020

This is SO good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
W. David Barnes
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Brian Eno, "Music For Airports"

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Flow State
Nov 3, 2020Author

Classic

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cat H
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

The new Oneohtrix Point Never album "Magic" ("Long Road Home" is a favorite)

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
author
Flow State
Nov 3, 2020Author

Same

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Marrotte
Nov 3, 2020

HELLLLL yes. This is cool shit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Nolan
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Island Songs by Olafur Arnalds

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam S.
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

The new collection of covers from the late electronic master Patrick Cowley, "Some Funkettes" (particularly his cover of "I Feel Love").

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
author
Flow State
Nov 3, 2020Author

Wow, thank you for sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jared Harlow
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

The Meters' self-titled album, 1969: https://open.spotify.com/album/1Nt14TE6bKZGzJrROip36y?si=R-w-UZgBQJ600QX2OCEx8Q

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lucas Brandão
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

J Dilla's are always something to lift up the spirit.

Delights Vol. 1 here: https://open.spotify.com/album/0Plu6TE7pXhLuqIG9VZeoP?si=ChKqnWv7Rs2179OJo7Aacw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Creighton Vance
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

im playing my own tunes!!! haha need to make sure this thing sounds perfect before its mastered....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Erin
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Ibeyi - I've had their first album on since I got up this morning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9TvjYUktOU&list=OLAK5uy_kzn2jUl4SAX8hOeT56TmJbjR_MUsVu7-0&index=1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Colin
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

You might also dig the reissue of Roy Montgomery's Scenes from the South Island from '95 – something you'd expect to find on 4AD, overdubbed guitar pedals https://grouper.bandcamp.com/album/scenes-from-the-south-island

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Mike
Nov 3, 2020

Holy cow this is good. Thanks for the rec.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick Wassenberg
Reverb
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

The Aluminum Group, Plano https://open.spotify.com/album/3y2XDbgS5EGzFn0Ed3Mryw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ryan
Ryan’s Substack
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Well, my brain feels like this https://open.spotify.com/track/1YdbiBOWvFUi6Zko3HXyEG?si=9qXBo1sNQeCSk6eDxkchYQ

So most of my day will be calming nostalgia with Mogwai

https://open.spotify.com/album/5adTU5fGiMKVJDazJhpW5l?si=MCK7kL4tSY6_FVUSp04YOw

and Ian William Craig to hopefully make things feel better.

https://open.spotify.com/album/60nN2rAibt9NuSI7552xtS?si=_rYeT0T3Sb6VyPSjofeOjA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Costa
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Zenker Brothers - Cosmic Transmission

https://open.spotify.com/album/5IVPAnmP6oHHHPQELiaKjL?si=xWyd3EJBRDawKqMnPfKVDg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Conor OW
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Jon Hopkins has shared an ambient mix on Spotify that is full of gems

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7zqgNYvLCA95juac1CHlNP?si=z0GIWRABRKqFe5h6nbptjA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Colin
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Melaine Dalibert – Infinite Ascent (https://elsewheremusic.bandcamp.com/album/infinite-ascent)

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Colin
Nov 3, 2020

Dalibert's more known for literally-algorithmic pieces evolving according to a ruleset (https://anothertimbre.bandcamp.com/album/ressac), this one's a Debussy/Glass-ish set of improvisations

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jass Velasco
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Rone - Motion

Blue Notebooks - Max Richter

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emmanuel Roubion
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Ambient 1, by STRFKR — https://open.spotify.com/album/0Mt2PH1pCOXD4B1pX0IBBM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Drinkwater
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Atmospherics by James Barnard - https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mb-qKRzZcd7J78875vk09FTQrprOxw_NA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy Brown
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Woody Harris, guitarist and ensemble bridging classical, folk and blues - try After Diner Mints or A Show of Hands (Kicking Mule Records - now Fantasy Records)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ioannis Mastigopoulos
iamioannis substack
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

George Theodorakis - The rules of the game: (Original Studio Recordings (1978 - 1996)

https://open.spotify.com/album/224lhzaXl0HpZM4ZtPoLKy?si=0HEVBswAQziz9ezaiAGIDQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claire Williamson
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

The Trials of Cato's eponymous album, but "My Love's in Germany" in particular: https://open.spotify.com/track/4HqTPVrogPaX5CFeXXKVMA?si=maHuZ4_BTFWKu4X7OonEvQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Raimon Grau
Nov 3, 2020Liked by Flow State

Cave: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6qxjfpeW2Vm5Ng4bx5JdkZ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George
Nov 3, 2020

Endless Falls - Loscil , always calming, always right :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Dixon
Nov 3, 2020

https://open.spotify.com/album/0giKDjVCugJhz49ZyrUZ8f?si=UJYw-2HFS_uncCL9huIIew

Melodic trance (no vocals) from Grum's Reactor label

I know this is a bit higher tempo than the stuff you usually send out but I've had it on a continual loop for the last week whilst working from home. Most of the time I forget it's even on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lorenzk
Nov 3, 2020

El Ten Eleven - My only swerving

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yeyo
Nov 3, 2020

Andrew Bird

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
epicuri
Nov 3, 2020

jesus blood never failed me yet - gavin bryars

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
brandon
Nov 3, 2020

Explosions in the Sky - "The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place." it's transportive and comforting at the same time. https://explosionsinthesky.bandcamp.com/album/the-earth-is-not-a-cold-dead-place

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ron Hogan
Destroy Your Safe and Happy Liv…
Nov 3, 2020

Give Lionel Loueke’s HH a listen—Herbie Hancock classics in acoustic guitar arrangements. Yes, even “Rockit.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alexandra Macqueen
Nov 3, 2020

The Cylob album "Mood Bells"

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Colin
Nov 3, 2020

For a minute I was thinking Cyclobe – couple of the guys from Coil (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jcRoa0uSls)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcel Appelman
Nov 3, 2020

Maya by John Frusciante (guitarists Red Hot Chili Peppers). Surprisingly good electronic album. Very IDM, drumb & bass, hits pretty hard at times! https://music.apple.com/us/album/maya/1526505121

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Marcel Appelman
Nov 3, 2020

"drumb & bass" 🤦‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zana Fauzi
Two Kinds of Intelligence
Nov 3, 2020

A lot of Ana Tijoux today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Expostriate
Nov 3, 2020

Zombies in Miami

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guillaume
Nov 3, 2020

Currently listening: DJ Metatron ‎– Loops Of Infinity (A Rave Loveletter) [APW3] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PsmBZZZmjM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leigh
Nov 7, 2020

We Have Amnesia Sometimes by Yo La Tengo occupied my 3rd of November.

https://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rob
Nov 4, 2020

John Zorn's Kol Nidre.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emmanuel Roubion
Nov 4, 2020

Ghosts I-IV, by Nine Inch Nails

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gireesh
Nov 4, 2020

I’m late to the party. Just glad to be part of the community at this point with so much going on. As in many things; I’ve learned that what applies to one does not apply to all. Just want to chime in with what’s on my playlist at the moment. And it’s deafheaven’s New Bermuda. I’m guilty of having preconceived notions about many things. People. Events. Etc. And I had a preconceived notion as to what good taste in music was. Death metal was something which despite years of immersing myself as a listener I couldn’t imagine appearing on my radar. My little contribution is Luna by Deafheaven at 6 minutes onwards. Thank you and be safe all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kirti
Nov 4, 2020

Anak Jo - Jay Som, a beautiful album to accompany a busy day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
strophios
Nov 3, 2020

Two albums, both of the music of Caroline Shaw: *Orange*, Attacca Quartet; *Partita for 8 Voices*, Roomful of Teeth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alex
Nov 3, 2020

Ready to Die - Biggie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sephel
Nov 3, 2020

Tiganá Santana - Vida Código

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nico
Nov 3, 2020

Ambrose Akinmusire's "on the tender spot of every calloused moment"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roy V Zimmer
Nov 3, 2020

Sleep by Max Richter

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luke T
Nov 3, 2020

'The Color Of Nothing' by Ford.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Marcuse LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture