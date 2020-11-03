We’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled Flow State to ask our readers:
What album, artist, or song are you listening to today, to get your mind in the right place?
We’ll be taking suggestions all day. Upvote the ones you like.
Nick Murphy’s Music For Silence has been a near constant companion during my working hours this week. It’s a gentle way to start the morning, or end an evening, too. https://open.spotify.com/album/7AXKcgHTZPExGsbK7QFXO7?si=7owFuRLFQzmS0saL9e6cxA
This is lovely. Thanks for rec.
Agree and agree. This has been in steady daytime rotation.
Aphex Twin’s Selected Ambient Works Volume II
Alice Coltrane's Ashram Tapes!
La Femme De Argent by Air
Never fails
Christian Löffler - euphoric and melancholic by turns, but in either case it offers a needed slowing-down of the brain
Musas from Natalia Lafourcade (https://open.spotify.com/album/7JbbUP152jaRbhQ7CJ1DOy?si=qq8CRKatQOKmu6ScaG1twA) -- Yet it's a singing album, she is creating music that is soft, easy to listen to, and more importantly coming out of the traditional latin folk music (which is not regueatton). Listening to her always calms me down when I am feeling like a lock down 😅
This is SO good.
Brian Eno, "Music For Airports"
Classic
The new Oneohtrix Point Never album "Magic" ("Long Road Home" is a favorite)
Same
HELLLLL yes. This is cool shit.
Island Songs by Olafur Arnalds
The new collection of covers from the late electronic master Patrick Cowley, "Some Funkettes" (particularly his cover of "I Feel Love").
Wow, thank you for sharing
The Meters' self-titled album, 1969: https://open.spotify.com/album/1Nt14TE6bKZGzJrROip36y?si=R-w-UZgBQJ600QX2OCEx8Q
J Dilla's are always something to lift up the spirit.
Delights Vol. 1 here: https://open.spotify.com/album/0Plu6TE7pXhLuqIG9VZeoP?si=ChKqnWv7Rs2179OJo7Aacw
im playing my own tunes!!! haha need to make sure this thing sounds perfect before its mastered....
Ibeyi - I've had their first album on since I got up this morning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9TvjYUktOU&list=OLAK5uy_kzn2jUl4SAX8hOeT56TmJbjR_MUsVu7-0&index=1
You might also dig the reissue of Roy Montgomery's Scenes from the South Island from '95 – something you'd expect to find on 4AD, overdubbed guitar pedals https://grouper.bandcamp.com/album/scenes-from-the-south-island
Holy cow this is good. Thanks for the rec.
The Aluminum Group, Plano https://open.spotify.com/album/3y2XDbgS5EGzFn0Ed3Mryw
Well, my brain feels like this https://open.spotify.com/track/1YdbiBOWvFUi6Zko3HXyEG?si=9qXBo1sNQeCSk6eDxkchYQ
So most of my day will be calming nostalgia with Mogwai
https://open.spotify.com/album/5adTU5fGiMKVJDazJhpW5l?si=MCK7kL4tSY6_FVUSp04YOw
and Ian William Craig to hopefully make things feel better.
https://open.spotify.com/album/60nN2rAibt9NuSI7552xtS?si=_rYeT0T3Sb6VyPSjofeOjA
Zenker Brothers - Cosmic Transmission
https://open.spotify.com/album/5IVPAnmP6oHHHPQELiaKjL?si=xWyd3EJBRDawKqMnPfKVDg
Jon Hopkins has shared an ambient mix on Spotify that is full of gems
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7zqgNYvLCA95juac1CHlNP?si=z0GIWRABRKqFe5h6nbptjA
Melaine Dalibert – Infinite Ascent (https://elsewheremusic.bandcamp.com/album/infinite-ascent)
Dalibert's more known for literally-algorithmic pieces evolving according to a ruleset (https://anothertimbre.bandcamp.com/album/ressac), this one's a Debussy/Glass-ish set of improvisations
Rone - Motion
Blue Notebooks - Max Richter
Ambient 1, by STRFKR — https://open.spotify.com/album/0Mt2PH1pCOXD4B1pX0IBBM
Atmospherics by James Barnard - https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mb-qKRzZcd7J78875vk09FTQrprOxw_NA
Woody Harris, guitarist and ensemble bridging classical, folk and blues - try After Diner Mints or A Show of Hands (Kicking Mule Records - now Fantasy Records)
George Theodorakis - The rules of the game: (Original Studio Recordings (1978 - 1996)
https://open.spotify.com/album/224lhzaXl0HpZM4ZtPoLKy?si=0HEVBswAQziz9ezaiAGIDQ
The Trials of Cato's eponymous album, but "My Love's in Germany" in particular: https://open.spotify.com/track/4HqTPVrogPaX5CFeXXKVMA?si=maHuZ4_BTFWKu4X7OonEvQ
Cave: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6qxjfpeW2Vm5Ng4bx5JdkZ
Endless Falls - Loscil , always calming, always right :)
https://open.spotify.com/album/0giKDjVCugJhz49ZyrUZ8f?si=UJYw-2HFS_uncCL9huIIew
Melodic trance (no vocals) from Grum's Reactor label
I know this is a bit higher tempo than the stuff you usually send out but I've had it on a continual loop for the last week whilst working from home. Most of the time I forget it's even on!
El Ten Eleven - My only swerving
Andrew Bird
jesus blood never failed me yet - gavin bryars
Explosions in the Sky - "The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place." it's transportive and comforting at the same time. https://explosionsinthesky.bandcamp.com/album/the-earth-is-not-a-cold-dead-place
Give Lionel Loueke’s HH a listen—Herbie Hancock classics in acoustic guitar arrangements. Yes, even “Rockit.”
The Cylob album "Mood Bells"
For a minute I was thinking Cyclobe – couple of the guys from Coil (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jcRoa0uSls)
Maya by John Frusciante (guitarists Red Hot Chili Peppers). Surprisingly good electronic album. Very IDM, drumb & bass, hits pretty hard at times! https://music.apple.com/us/album/maya/1526505121
"drumb & bass" 🤦♀️
A lot of Ana Tijoux today.
Zombies in Miami
Currently listening: DJ Metatron – Loops Of Infinity (A Rave Loveletter) [APW3] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PsmBZZZmjM
We Have Amnesia Sometimes by Yo La Tengo occupied my 3rd of November.
https://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/
John Zorn's Kol Nidre.
Ghosts I-IV, by Nine Inch Nails
I’m late to the party. Just glad to be part of the community at this point with so much going on. As in many things; I’ve learned that what applies to one does not apply to all. Just want to chime in with what’s on my playlist at the moment. And it’s deafheaven’s New Bermuda. I’m guilty of having preconceived notions about many things. People. Events. Etc. And I had a preconceived notion as to what good taste in music was. Death metal was something which despite years of immersing myself as a listener I couldn’t imagine appearing on my radar. My little contribution is Luna by Deafheaven at 6 minutes onwards. Thank you and be safe all.
Anak Jo - Jay Som, a beautiful album to accompany a busy day.
Two albums, both of the music of Caroline Shaw: *Orange*, Attacca Quartet; *Partita for 8 Voices*, Roomful of Teeth
Ready to Die - Biggie
Tiganá Santana - Vida Código
Ambrose Akinmusire's "on the tender spot of every calloused moment"
Sleep by Max Richter
'The Color Of Nothing' by Ford.
