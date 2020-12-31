Good morning. We’re off tomorrow for New Year’s.

Today we’re listening to Clams Casino, a beatmaker from New Jersey. We first featured him November last year. We’re playing the collection he put out earlier this year, Instrumental Relics. The LP brings together many of the “cloud rap” pioneer’s breakout tracks, including the brilliant “I’m God” and the A$AP Rocky collaboration “Numb.” We’re also re-upping his first beat tape, 2011’s Instrumentals, which was a big part of Casino’s ascension.

Instrumental Relics - Clams Casino (60m, vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Instrumentals - Clams Casino (40m, vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a fun and safe New Year’s Eve.