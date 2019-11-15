Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're playing albums from Clams Casino, a hip-hop producer from New Jersey. He gained recognition by producing some of A$AP Rocky’s early hits, including "Palace" and "Wassup." Since then, he’s released several LPs (and many mixtapes) containing his instrumentals. A few weeks ago he released his most latest album, Moon Trip Radio – thanks to Max for telling us about it. That album revisits the tender yet bumping sound that fueled Clams’ early rise, documented on 2011’s Instrumentals. 2016’s 32 Levels is a double album, consisting of 12 instrumentals, first rapped over and then played sans vocals. Let us know what you like – reply directly to this email.

Moon Trip Radio by Clams Casino (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Instrumentals by Clams Casino (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

32 Levels by Clams Casino (70m, 🗣 on the first half) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great weekend.