Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Cannonball Adderley, an American jazz saxophonist from Florida. Born in 1928, Adderley taught high school band in Fort Lauderdale before moving to New York in ‘55. There he met and collaborated with Miles Davis and Bill Evans among others, contributing sax to the former’s iconic Kind of Blue. Davis in turn played trumpet on Adderley’s 1958 album Somethin’ Else, whose recordings of “Autumn Leaves” and “Love for Sale” are classics. We’re also playing Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars, Adderley’s 1972 collaboration with Brazilian pianist and bossa nova originator Sérgio Mendes.

Somethin’ Else - Cannonball Adderley (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars - Cannonball Adderley & Sérgio Mendes (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.