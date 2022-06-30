Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bobby Hutcherson, an American marimba and vibraphone player from Los Angeles. Young Hutcherson was steered toward jazz by Art Blakey and Miles Davis. After moving to New York early in his career, he started recording with Blue Note Records, with whom he’d record over 20 records as bandleader. We’re first playing Montara, a sunny 1975 record named after the California town in which he’d built a house. We’re also playing Components from 1996, which contains two of his best known works, “Tranquility” and “Little B’s Poem,” and some more freeform pieces on the B side.

Montara - Bobby Hutcherson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Components - Bobby Hutcherson (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.