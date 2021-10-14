Good morning.

Today we’re listening to BADBADNOTGOOD, a jazz trio from Toronto. The group – now drummer, keyboardist, bassist – formed in 2010. They caught our attention initially with jazz covers of hip-hop classics and video game soundtracks. Since then they’ve released several LPs including a collaboration with Ghostface Killah (Sour Soul) and a Late Night Tales record. But first we’re listening to their new record, Talk Memory, which came out last Friday. It’s an album of instrumental jam sessions, with contributions from legends like Arthur Verocai and Laraaji as well as newer talents like Brandee Younger and Karriem Riggins. We’re also linking to their debut LP, still a Bandcamp exclusive, which includes the covers mentioned above.

Talk Memory - BADBADNOTGOOD (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

BBNG - BADBADNOTGOOD (50m, some vocal samples)

Bandcamp / YouTube

Have a great Thursday.