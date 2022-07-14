Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band, a three-piece German funk band. In their own bio they call themselves “mysterious” so we don’t have much extratextual info. Their music mostly covers popular tracks from the past 30-ish years. Their talent as selectors equals their abilities as performers. Across their two LPs, they cover Nas, Minnie Riperton, J Dilla, Grace Jones, Galt MacDermot, Jay-Z… the list goes on. Their covers convey a unique blend of fun and melancholy, with the steel drum and bass lingering in minor keys. We’re playing Expansions from this past May as well as their debut LP, 55, from 2016.

Expansions - Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

55 - Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.