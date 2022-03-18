Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Auragraph, a synthwave project from Los Angeles-based musician Hector Carlos Ramirez. Originally from Texas, Ramirez played in a variety of punk/hardcore bands before falling in love with synths. With Auragraph, he plays synth melodies and arpeggios over “brut analog” drums. We’re starting with his 2020 LP, Memory Tracer, which consists of instrumental synthwave tracks. Second we’re playing Opacity Field from 2021, which uses the same instruments to create more of a vaporwave vibe – “think of PS1 music!”

Memory Tracer - Auragraph (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Opacity Field - Auragraph (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.