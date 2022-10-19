Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Atli Örvarsson, an Icelandic pianist and composer from Akureyri. Örvarsson grew up listening to a wide range of music and playing a bunch of instruments - his first professional gig was a trumpeter in a pit orchestra at age 13. He studied at Berklee College of Music and moved to Los Angeles to pursue film music, working with composers like Hans Zimmer. He’s scored dozens of films, but today we’re playing his solo records, starting with 7 Cycles which came out this past Friday. It’s a moving, almost elegiac collection of piano pieces with string accompaniment. We’re also playing the more soundtrack-sounding 2020 record Flóra, a collaboration with his countryman Sin Fang. A few more selections fill out our Flow State Today playlist on Spotify (🔒 subscribers only).

7 Cycles - Atli Örvarsson (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Flóra - Atli Örvarsson (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.