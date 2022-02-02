Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Arushi Jain, an ambient composer and vocalist from Delhi by way of San Francisco. On Jain’s 2021 record, Under the Lilac Sky, her reverberant incantations and synth arpeggios fuse spirituality and technology. “This album is the coming together of two distinct cultures of Hindustani classical and modular synthesizers,” read her liner notes, “representing the two parts of me that evolved into one whole in between my time in India and California.” We’re also playing her 2019 debut, With & Without, which she originally released under the name OSE.

Under the Lilac Sky - Arushi Jain (50m, gentle vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

With & Without - Arushi Jain (40m, soft vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.