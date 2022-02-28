Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Anton Baibakov, a Ukrainian composer from Kyiv. He studied film sound direction and gradually started making music for films as well. He’s scored several features and documentaries, and in 2015 collected his film music on the LP Cinemascore. The delicate compositions are piano-driven, with some accompaniment of synth or field recordings. If you’d like to explore more of the Ukrainian electronic music scene, Kyiv-based AZH Music is a great resource, especially their compilation We Need a Voice.

Cinemascore - Anton Baibakov (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a good start to your week.