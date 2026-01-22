Today we’re listening to Anna Butterss, an Australian bassist from Adelaide. They began playing upright bass at age 13, and later moved to the U.S. to pursue graduate studies in jazz at Indiana University. They moved to Los Angeles in 2014 and stuck around. We found their music through their recordings with Jeff Parker and “gorp jazz” group SML. Butterss’ 2022 debut solo album, Activities, emerged from a single day recording session and channeled “reflections on life in a foreign country, grief, and family.” But first we’re playing Mighty Vertebrate, from 2024, which features Parker on guitar and SML bandmate Josh Johnson on sax. Don’t miss the heavy track “Seeing You.”

Mighty Vertebrate - Anna Butterss (39m, vocals on track 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Activities - Anna Butterss (35m, vocals on track 3)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a nice Thursday.