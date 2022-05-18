Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ann Annie, a synth player and guitarist based in Portland, Oregon. We initially discovered Ann Annie via their meditative YouTube videos featuring modular synth performances, including an incredible version of Clair de Lune. We recommended them back in August 2020. We’re re-upping their 2019 record Wander Into, which consists of synth and guitar that have a naturalistic quality, and occasionally harmonize nature directly via field recordings. We’re surfacing another record this time: Atmospheres Vol. 2 from 2018, which is sparser and leaves more room for silence.

Wander Into - Ann Annie (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Atmospheres Vol. 2 - Ann Annie (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.