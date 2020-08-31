Good morning. We’re taking the rest of this week off and will return next Monday, September 7.

Today we’re listening to Ann Annie, a modular synthesizer composer based in Portland, Oregon. Their compositions came to our attention via their tranquilizing YouTube videos featuring modular synths played in front of beautiful backgrounds. Their albums are perfect focus music, featuring atmospheric synths and occasional melodic raindrops. We’re playing their two LPs from 2018 and 2019, which we hope will hold you over until next Monday.

Wander Into by Ann Annie (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Cordillera by Ann Annie (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Have a really nice week.