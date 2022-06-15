Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Alice Sara Ott, a German-Japanese classical pianist. Ott fell in love with the piano at age three while attending a concert with her parents in Munich, her hometown. She enrolled at the Salzburg Mozarteum at age 12 and went on to place first in many international piano competitions. Since 2008 Ott has put out 10 records on Deutsche Grammophon. We’re playing two: 2018’s Nightfall which features compositions by French impressionists Debussy, Satie, and Ravel; and 2021’s Echoes of Life which is mostly Chopin.

Nightfall - Alice Sara Ott (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Echoes of Life - Alice Sara Ott (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.